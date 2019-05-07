Community's duty to preserve environment

EDITOR — It is the duty of the community to preserve its environment. It is very saddening to note that some people put money ahead of preserving our God-given environment.

Take for instance, people who cut down trees for sale not knowing the hazards it is causing.

The random cutting of trees leads to environmental degradation as it exposes the environment to soil erosion and the worst disaster of deforestation. What is also worrying is that members of the community do not report these culprits to the police so that they are brought to book for their misdemeanour.

The legislature enacted a law that makes it illegal to cut, remove or transport firewood without permission from the relevant authority.

This law was enacted as a way of preserving the environment because it must always be remembered that trees are life.

To show the importance of trees in our environment, in Zimbabwe we mark the first week of December as tree planting week where all Zimbabweans irrespective of political affiliations join hands in planting trees across the country.

This in itself shows how important trees are in our environment.

In another development, I attended a church service for a late colleague’s son at a local funeral parlour, they were given a tree to plant on the grave side of the deceased, they really showed me how important a tree is to human life.

In essence and more importantly, we must raise the awareness of preserving the environment. It is the duty of Environmental Management Agency to campaign heavily against the destroying of our environment and advocate for stiff penalties to those who destroy our environment.

RGM.