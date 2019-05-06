War vets cry foul over farm evictions

© CHILDREN of the late liberation war heroine Mavis Rombedzayi are facing eviction from their farm in Mazowe as farm seizures ‘‘targeting war veterans’’ continue in Mashonaland Central.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA)’s Mazowe district chairperson Efanos Mudzimunyi told the Daily News last week that the eviction of Rombedzayi’s children came after an eviction order was served on them from the courts.

“The situation here is so sad; we are being targeted as war veterans. Rombedzayi’s children received a court order to leave the farm but they didn’t know anything about the case. We are not happy with what is happening because we fought for our kids.”

Mudzimunyi claimed there are senior politicians in the province who are targeting farms allocated or occupied by former liberation war fighters.

He said the ex-combatants and their children were being victimised for “telling them the truth”, which the senior politicians don’t like to hear.

“We are going to die defending our land from being taken (away) by these bigwigs. This must stop and I think they are telling the president lies about the situation on the ground,” fumed Mudzimunyi.

“We are suffering as war veterans because of some corrupt individuals who want to undermine the war veterans. And most of these people are working with the G40 (Generation 40)… we are going to sit down as war veterans and map the way forward on these issues,” he added.

G40 is a vanquished faction that unsuccessfully resisted former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambition to succeed deposed despot, Robert Mugabe.

The faction was completely destroyed when the military stepped in to force Mugabe to resign in November 2017.

Recently, war veterans in Mashonaland Central Province wrote a scathing letter to the minister of State for Mashonaland Central Monica Mavhunga complaining that their land was being taken and chillingly warning that the country might be on the verge of civil unrest.

The fuming former freedom fighters also claim that they lost land to government ministers.

ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya also revealed recently that there are some individuals who are being used to fight the former liberation war fighters.

“It was agreed that land which was given to war veterans must not be taken by anyone. It’s Constitutional. There are some individuals in government who are undermining war veterans and we are not happy they are taking land which belongs to us.

“This is political mischief and we are not going to allow that. We are going to take action which might be unpopular because our members are suffering. There are also some people in the party who are trying to undermine war veterans,” Mahiya was quoted saying.