RBZ must help council

— Boss  •  6 May 2019 9:52AM  •  0 comments

© EDITOR — The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe must do more to empower the Harare City Council.
For a very long time now residents have complained bitterly about the quality of water they are receiving.

The situation is getting worse because of the foreign currency shortages in the country.
The disappearance of the USD from the formal market has surely made it a mountain to climb for the council.
I understand council has to apply for foreign currency at the RBZ for water treatment chemicals.
This is no easy task as the central bank is seized with many demands.

A month ago, doctors complained bitterly over the absence of medical consumables in government hospitals and that too requires foreign currency.
There is nothing more shocking than hearing that the RBZ has released this amount for cholera victims.

This reactionary way of doing things is just dispiriting.
Why not rather avoid disease outbreaks, than rush to move in when the crisis erupts. 
Council officials themselves are no saints as they have a history of profligacy when they get funds.
They rush to buy expensive cars like they did with the loan from China.

Residents too have an important role to play to help council deliver its mandate by paying their rates.
So everyone has a critical role to play, then it is the RBZ which needs to be more pro-active.


 

