Let's pray for our country

For Zimbabwe to go forward it needs all of us to pray..

We need press freedom, freedom of speech, rule of law (all citizens to respect rule of law without political affiliation), transparency, and accountable leadership.

Transparency is the cornerstone in nation-building.

The Zimbabwe economy nose-dived in 2000 and what we have now are after effects (like ripples after an earthquake).

Our foreign currency regime is distorted. We tried to change currency to securities i.e bonds /bearers cheques.

In Zimbabwe, there will be no solution as long as the government believes they can manipulate market economies.

The country will eventually regress.

Economics is a practical subject, not an intellectual one. You don’t dazzle people with clever words to make the economy function.

You stimulate it with market conditions.

No country has nationalised everything and come out at the top. It won’t start with Zimbabwe.

Unlike other countries, Zimbabwe has large-scale natural resources e.g to contain inflation. We have an array of natural resources, all of which are capital intensive to mine and are basically commodities, no value chain products.

Investors have always wanted to invest in Zimbabwe because of very highly-skilled labour.

Zimbabwe had one of the top five infrastructures in Africa but that competitive advantage is long gone.

The government doesn’t need to give anyone money or fuel. It is a policy environment which has become toxic.

In a stable environment, the prices/market will self-regulate. The government is over-regulating instead of creating a conducive environment for business.

The situation in Zimbabwe, it is like being caged in a boxing ring fighting a strong man and the rest will be history.

Where are we going as a nation?

The issue of politics has distorted the economy. We as Zimbabweans, overly focus on politics but it only constitutes like 30 percent of the solution.

Politicians you are letting us down. Most of our politicians are using politics as way of making a living not to represent our people.

Our people have been blanketed in political affiliation more than in believing in our country.

Zimbabweans are we on the same continent as other nations in Africa. The cost of living in this country is unbearable. What is supposed to be done to bring the country’s economy back on its wheels so every son and daughter of the soil can celebrate being the owners of our beloved motherland?

Who should be blamed for the situation we are in today? It is only a game of blaming each other instead of building our country. The situation can’t be handled, the masses are suffering. Who is behind our suffering, can it be politics/sanctions/mismanagement? Why are we failing to resolve our issues amicably?

Politics has contributed to the country’s downfall. Galloping corruption is the main culprit which leads to where we are today in the country.

Zimbabwe needs our prayers to come out of this cycle of poverty.