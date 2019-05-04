Let's work on the Africa that we want

Den  •  4 May 2019 3:04PM  •  0 comments

© EDITOR — During the 8th African Union Summit which took place in Addis Ababa in 2007, the heads of State and government decided to launch a competition for the selection of a new flag for the Union.

They prescribed a green background for the flag symbolising hope of Africa and stars to represent Member States. An invention involves an inventive step if when compared with what is already known, it would not be obvious to someone with a good knowledge and experience of the subject.
Yes, Africa used to be called the dark continent but now the light is shifting towards Africa.

Prosperity is a spiritual blessing. Poverty is a not a sin but accepting poverty it’s a sin. Our prisons are overpopulated today because of poverty pushing  a good person “ over the Brink’’ to do bad things to escape poverty or a certain economic level.
Poverty contributes to medical problems through stress, worry, taking too much alcohol, take drugs, commit suicide, steal or even commit murder.
We need proper planning as a continent to get out of this circle of poverty.

I encourage African governments and corporate firms  to set up Innovation Hubs.
We should not procrastinate  and wait for foreign institutions  to establish their own innovation hubs.
The expertise and input is highly recommended yet this should take place when we have established our own platforms at grassroots levels. 

I am trying to emphasise  that we should have passion on this before helpers  from the international community  comes in with there expertise and inputs
In technology, talent is the electricity that powers the whole system. 

Tech Hubs act as a space that allow talented people, usually young, or at least the young at heart, to come together and develop technology based products and services. 
So these people can be programmers, designers, scientists or anyone with a product or business idea that is the next big thing.
Ultimately it’s about talent. 

As a nation we are  facing challenges. The most affected people are ordinary Zimbabweans. 
Most Zimbabweans we are  genuine peace loving citizens and the Almighty have a purpose why we were born Zimbabweans and we honour and give glory for that. 
Lets fight the good fight of faith to see the Africa we desire. 
I urge the African governments to  put the issues of bread and butter as first priority for its citizens.

We know most countries in Africa are facing challenges but unity, cooperation and put aside our political differences and give Africa first priority.

My fellow continent men we can make it but let’s be guided by principles ahead of us. Lets remain united and plan for the betterment of our continent and shun greediness and selfishness. 
Lets work towards the Africa we want 50  years to come.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media