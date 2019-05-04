Let's work on the Africa that we want

© EDITOR — During the 8th African Union Summit which took place in Addis Ababa in 2007, the heads of State and government decided to launch a competition for the selection of a new flag for the Union.

They prescribed a green background for the flag symbolising hope of Africa and stars to represent Member States. An invention involves an inventive step if when compared with what is already known, it would not be obvious to someone with a good knowledge and experience of the subject.

Yes, Africa used to be called the dark continent but now the light is shifting towards Africa.

Prosperity is a spiritual blessing. Poverty is a not a sin but accepting poverty it’s a sin. Our prisons are overpopulated today because of poverty pushing a good person “ over the Brink’’ to do bad things to escape poverty or a certain economic level.

Poverty contributes to medical problems through stress, worry, taking too much alcohol, take drugs, commit suicide, steal or even commit murder.

We need proper planning as a continent to get out of this circle of poverty.

I encourage African governments and corporate firms to set up Innovation Hubs.

We should not procrastinate and wait for foreign institutions to establish their own innovation hubs.

The expertise and input is highly recommended yet this should take place when we have established our own platforms at grassroots levels.

I am trying to emphasise that we should have passion on this before helpers from the international community comes in with there expertise and inputs

In technology, talent is the electricity that powers the whole system.

Tech Hubs act as a space that allow talented people, usually young, or at least the young at heart, to come together and develop technology based products and services.

So these people can be programmers, designers, scientists or anyone with a product or business idea that is the next big thing.

Ultimately it’s about talent.

As a nation we are facing challenges. The most affected people are ordinary Zimbabweans.

Most Zimbabweans we are genuine peace loving citizens and the Almighty have a purpose why we were born Zimbabweans and we honour and give glory for that.

Lets fight the good fight of faith to see the Africa we desire.

I urge the African governments to put the issues of bread and butter as first priority for its citizens.

We know most countries in Africa are facing challenges but unity, cooperation and put aside our political differences and give Africa first priority.

My fellow continent men we can make it but let’s be guided by principles ahead of us. Lets remain united and plan for the betterment of our continent and shun greediness and selfishness.

Lets work towards the Africa we want 50 years to come.