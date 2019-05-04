Be proactive in addressing our country's challenges

© EDITOR — Lack of patriotism and political polarisation are the leading factors hampering progress and development in the country.

Sanctions may have a contributory factor to our challenges but the fact that Zimbabwe is divided more than before because of political contestations has had a huge bearing on perpetuating the suffering of the masses.

Just think of it this way, United Kingdom had warmed up to the new dispensation before the July 2018 elections, where would the country be had the opposition accepted the election outcome and worked together with the winner to develop the country?

But, in a clear sign of uncaring and compromised love for one’s country, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and his cronies chose to go in overdrive denigrating the government and clandestinely sabotaging any effort to revive the fortunes of the economy.

At the end of the day the ordinary man, including those he calls his supporters are leading a pauper’s lifestyle.

In that vein, political polarisation has now taken its toll in a way that has become a cause for concern.

Our country is sharply divided along party lines, a thing that is taking too much energy for any good to be realised.

People have suffered for a long time and they need a break from such a torturous life.

There is now too much burden on the plate of an ordinary Zimbabwean regardless of the political affiliation signifying that our woes now need a concerted effort to deal with.

It is now virtually impossible for one to have a peace of mind amidst the sky rocketing cost of living that is exacerbated by the meagre salaries that workers are getting.

A salary is now a source of stress owing to its erosion where it is not holistically-reviewed to match the market demand. There is need for an honest and fair assessment of the situation from mainly the warring parties with the aim of putting the fate of the citizens first before political ambitions.

Zimbabwe needs everyone’s hands on deck more than ever. Patriotism is mainly thinking about one’s country first before a political party or affiliation. If the crop of politicians across the political divide can be guided by this fact, for sure this polarisation would not even be there.

However, one great speaker once said that there is nothing new that happens today that has never happened before.

History repeats itself. I need to revisit the French Revolution of the 18th century where apart from everything else, food riots sparked a revolution. This indeed should sign post our leaders to a possible fall out with citizens especially if the on-going price madness is not nipped in the bud.

Like what the Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa recently denoted when he said that this price madness is a national security concern, indeed something should give. There is no other helpful advice than this honest and practical criticism that is meant to correct certain issues on time than trying to be reactive later.

To pretend as if Zimbabweans are united when in actual fact they are not is the biggest foolish mistake that is making every possibility to initiate unity futile.

An honest dialogue is fast appearing to be the real panacea to our suffering than any policy change or declarations.