Workers at the centre of ANZ rise

THE significant strides made by the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) since it bounced back eight years ago are a result of its staff’s commitment to excellence.

As part of strategies to ensure that the company meets its strategic objectives, the company has geared its human capital development strategies towards creating a suitable environment in which employees can acquire new competencies, develop skills and apply innovative ideas.

ANZ’s human resources approach seeks to meet both short-term and long-term objectives through focusing on managing day-to-day requirements and enhancing the company’s capacity to be better placed to respond to future demands. The company has put in place continuous training and skills development initiatives at all levels to ensure quality service and job satisfaction.

ANZ also continually reviews policies on key areas such as performance management, succession and retention, employee wellness, staff welfare as well as worker participation in the company’s activities and programmes in order to boost productivity.

As a result of a recent skills audit, ANZ has come up with a programme under which every employee submits a five-day training programme at the beginning of the year. Training programmes submitted by the various workers are staggered throughout

the year to ensure that productivity is not affected.

ANZ has deliberately committed to facilitate the advancement of women to influential positions in the organisation. Whenever vacancies become available within the organisations, women are given equal chances of landing the jobs. The company is also committed to creating a safe working environment for both sexes.

In line with this, ANZ recently held a workshop for its workers to address the menace of sexual harassment in the work place.

Due to the seriousness the company places on the issue, workers at all tiers of the organisation attended the workshop. We encourage open communication channels throughout the organisation as a way of engaging with employees at all levels to help manage diversity and keep staff motivated.

At ANZ, we recognise that our staff members are our key business partners without whom we will not be able to achieve the astounding success we are currently experiencing.