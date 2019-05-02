Without Favour. 'Efficient distribution, quality printing define us'

IT IS gratifying that we are celebrating the 8th anniversary of the Daily News since the commencement of operations following the infamous shutdown. We recognise that without the support of our loyal readers and advertisers over many years, it would have been impossible to attain the milestones that we have achieved to date.

The growth of the Daily News is testimony to the quality of news that we have been publishing consistently without fear or favour and we do not take for granted the support that we have been receiving from both readers and advertisers.

We know that we always have to work hard to earn such support and hence our motto that customers come first before anything else.

Our policy is to continuously push ourselves to the limits of excellence with the objective to persist publishing news that is not only riveting but is informative, educative and entertaining.

To complement the distinctive appeal of our editorial content, we have revamped the distribution network of the Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday throughout the whole country to ensure that our products are accessible and available very early in the mornings.

The objective of all our operations is to ensure that regardless of one’s location in the country, particularly in all the cities and towns, the Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday must be within one’s reach even during the current economic hardships. As we celebrate our 8th anniversary, we are astounded by the phenomenal growth in the subscriptions of the Daily News.

Our subscription rates are fairly competitive and increasingly we are finding that both corporates and individuals tend to prefer to subscribe to the Daily News mainly to guarantee the availability of the newspaper and the modes of payments are convenient.

The phenomenal growth of the Daily News that has been confirmed by independent researchers would not have been possible without the efficiency of our printing machine. We are proud that we have a versatile newspaper printing machine that enables us to print good reproduction on newsprint and this fact has been recognised by our advertisers and readers as well.

Apart from newspapers, our printing machine is capable of printing commercial work at highly competitive prices. Previously, we were contracted to print the Zimsec Grade 7, “O” and “A” level examination papers. Our sales and marketing department is available at anytime to advise the market on the range of commercial services that we are able to offer.

As we celebrate the 8th anniversary of the Daily News, it will be amiss if we do not mention the digital products that we have added to our portfolio of products. Apart from the Daily News website, we have a news service called News On The Go that is available on payment of a modest subscription fee.

The news of the day is available by 5:00am every day and is constantly updated during the course of the day. There is an option of a Breaking News feature on this mobile news service.

The Daily News will continue to serve the interests of the whole market and we shall always respond to any changes that the market would have dictated.

As we celebrate our 8th anniversary, we shall continue to live by our payoff line of Telling It Like It Is… Without Fear.