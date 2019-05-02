IT IS now over eight years since the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — the publishers of the Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday — bounced back after being undeservedly banned by the government of the day in September 2003. We have not looked back since the Zimbabwe Media Commission granted us the right to re-open despite operating in a very challenging environment.

The foreign currency shortages, which negatively impact on our ability to import newsprint, as well as runaway prices of other essential inputs used in our business, have made our operations very difficult but we have refused to be dispirited.

We have dug deep and hung in there, driven by our resolve to deliver compelling news stories focusing on what our readers want to read while at the same time saving jobs. This is not an easy thing to do against the backdrop of ballooning costs that characterise the Zimbabwean economy. We have remained totally focused on the job at hand and we are determined to remain so for years to come.

The truth of the matter, though, is the fact that the celebration of this milestone, eight topsy-turvy years since we re-opened, could not have been possible without the unflagging support of our numerous stakeholders. I must say we managed to get this far because our readers, advertisers, advertising agencies and many other stakeholders gave us the wings to fly.

We will never take for granted the support our stakeholders, who are also feeling the economic pinch, continue to invest in us. Despite the obvious economic challenges confronting us daily as a business, we are determined to continue evolving into a dynamic multi-platform with the capacity to meet the needs of our customers via our print edition, the Daily News website and all our social media platforms.

We will continue to innovate and offer exclusive content through our creative and passionate team that is continually reinventing itself as part of efforts to cope with our daunting operating environment.

While innovation will continue to be one of our guiding principles, we will also remain committed to serving the community that we operate in through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

As a responsible corporate citizen, there is no way we can fail to respond to tragedies and disasters that befall our country from time to time. A case in point is the recent devastating tropical Cyclone Idai which left a trail of death and destruction in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi with reports claiming that more than 750 people died.

ANZ and its staff were deeply saddened by this tragic disaster and responded by donating various goods to alleviate the lives of survivors of the deadly cyclone. Out of this worst disaster in the country’s history, something positive emerged: The disaster response has demonstrated how Zimbabweans, collectively, can deal with their own internal challenges, no matter how difficult.

In a rare show of togetherness, government, the civic society, corporates and individuals have been mobilising support to help those who are in need in Chimanimani, Chipinge and Masvingo, bringing smiles back on the faces of the affected communities.

That effort, if it can be directed at remedying our economic ills, we believe the challenges in our midst will be overcome. For us at the ANZ, we owe it to our readers and advertisers for taking us thus far and we have absolutely no doubt in our minds that this partnership shall endure all adversities.

United we stand, divided we fall!