Let's pray for our nation

Editor — It seems to me that Zimbabwe has entered into 2019 in a negative position. Not one thing is functional or normal about this nation. Phrases like ‘‘Banana Republic,” and “Failed State,” come to mind. The people are in a sombre, uncertain and almost depressed mood. There is also a lot of anger and desperation.

Zanu PF’s governing style is totally outrageous. Zimbabwe has crumbled under decades of the Mugabe administration and we continue our plunge off the economic cliff at an alarming rate under the ED administration. The term Morgan Tsvangirai coined, “you can rig an election but you can’t rig the economy,’’ has never sounded more true. My question is, is this the legacy that Zanu PF wants to leave behind: a nation on a continual downward trajectory?

I think back to the euphoria and hope that ED fostered during the military intervention days of November 2017 and the huge relief at finally seeing the exit of Mugabe. Then came all the promises and the campaign billboards shouting a future at Zimbabwe. What happened? Well, first of all the 2018 elections were far from ideal, something Zanu PF needs to humbly admit.

You can fool a people and you can fool the region but you will never fool the God of justice and truth. He has seen behind the scenes and into a highly compromised and suspect Zec and Judiciary. Just the fact that dozens of laws remains unaligned to the Constitution and the fact that millions of voters in the Diaspora were disenfranchised from their vote renders the election null and void.

Fast forward to the present. We have an increasingly restive population and understandably so. Zimbabwe demands change. Zimbabwe demands accountable governance. Zimbabwe demands a decisive dealing of corruption. Zimbabwe demands we face our past human rights injustices and deal with them. And we get none of these.

We have a Finance minister who has quickly become Zanuised and falls way below expectation. Corruption is being dealt with on a catch and release basis: in other words no one has been held accountable for the billions filched from this nation.

Zimbabwe needs prayers.

Concerned Citizen.