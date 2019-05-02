Govt should set up  innovation hubs

© EDITOR — Zimbabweans are hard-working people who strive by all means to make a living. We have young and old people who can bring the glory to our nation.

My fellow countrymen strive by all means to make sure they feed their families. Yes, the economic conditions are harsh.

We have innovative minds in our nation for example Busisa Moyo who is the CEO of United Refineries Limited. He turned around the fortunes of the United Refineries which produces fast moving consumer goods such as cooking oil.

I believe it’s high time we come up with innovation hubs in our country. If we don’t harness the skills and innovative ideas of our people other nations will be busy luring them with greener pastures and reaping from our sweat.

I encourage our government and corporate firms to set up innovation hubs. We should not procrastinate and wait for foreign institutions to establish their own innovation hubs.

The expertise and input is highly recommended yet this should take place when we have established our own platforms at grassroots levels.

I am trying to emphasise that we should have passion on this before helpers from the international community come in with their expertise and inputs.

Let’s continue thinking out of the box and come up with our own innovations as Zimbabweans.