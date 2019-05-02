Govt should set up  innovation hubs

EDEN  •  2 May 2019 9:27AM  •  0 comments

© EDITOR — Zimbabweans are hard-working people who strive by all means to make a living. We have young and old people who can bring the glory to our nation. 

My fellow countrymen strive by all means to make sure they feed their families. Yes, the economic conditions are harsh. 

We have innovative minds in our nation for example Busisa Moyo who is the CEO  of United Refineries Limited. He turned around the fortunes of the United Refineries which produces fast moving consumer goods such as cooking oil. 

I believe it’s high time we come up with innovation hubs in our country. If we don’t harness the skills and innovative ideas of our people other nations will be busy luring them with greener pastures and reaping from our sweat. 

I encourage our government and corporate firms to set up innovation hubs. We should not procrastinate and wait for foreign institutions to establish their own innovation hubs. 

The expertise and input is highly recommended yet this should take place when we have established our own platforms at grassroots levels. 

I am trying to emphasise that we should have passion on this before helpers from the international community come in with their expertise and inputs.

Let’s continue thinking out of the box and come up with our own innovations as  Zimbabweans. 

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media