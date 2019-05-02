Govt must create jobs urgently

© EDITOR — It is sad that the government has been harassing ordinary Zimbabweans who are trying to fend for their families through proper means and not engaging in criminal activities.

Many Zimbabweans have been engaging in vending and some have become money changers to provide for their families.

The only way for this government to get rid of this problem is to create jobs as a matter of urgency.

People have been forced to vend and do other activities that the government says are illegal just because they do not have jobs.

If one was to go out and interview some people who are vending and money changing, most of them are well educated and have been forced into these trades by circumstances.

There have been calls for the removal of street vendors since the time of former president Robert Mugabe when he complained that the streets of Harare are now very dirty because there are too many vendors.

He likened the prevailing situation in Harare to what is happening in countries such as Nigeria.

The police have also been playing cat and mouse games with money changers, but as long as the main issue which is unemployment is not addressed, I believe this government will never win this war.

After the Finance minister called for the arrest of the money changers and within a week of going underground, the trading has already resurfaced showing that people are being defiant as they are doing all they can to fend for their families.

Of late the police have been busy getting vendors off the streets but some are slowly getting back to their businesses.

In my opinion, as long as this government does not create employment, these problems will resurface again.

At least these people are not stealing from anyone but simply selling their wares in the streets.

The government needs to find a lasting solution to these problems which can only be employment creation.