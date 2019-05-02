Eight years and still standing



HOW time flies! It has been a tremendous eight-year journey filled with joy, laughter, friendships and its fair tears. Since March 18, 2011 when the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — the publishers of the Daily News and Daily News on Sunday — bounced back on the newsstand, the marketing team has played its part in re-establishing ANZ titles as dominant forces on the Zimbabwean media landscape.

In fact, the Zimbabwean media space has never been the same again since the re-birth of the Daily News which is driven by its motto —Telling it like it is ... Without Fear. Without Favour.

From a team of just five, the marketing team has grown to over 20.

We have enjoyed being part of the team that has provided a great reading and advertising experience to our readers on our various platforms — Daily News, Daily News on Sunday, website, social media and News on the Go.

We are committed to building and sustaining mutually beneficial relationships with our clients. Despite the harsh prevailing operating environment, the Daily News continues to grow from strength to strength. We have made you our readers the centre of our business as we relentlessly pursue excellence in our products.

We offer unique solutions to our advertisers and our pricing is competitive in the market. Additionally, our titles are found in all corners of the country thanks to our extensive distribution network.

Our brands are dynamic and continue to evolve to meet customer needs and wants.

The past few months have been particularly exciting as we rebranded and refreshed our weekend paper the Daily News on Sunday to make it more robust and attractive to the market.

Our events team has also been busy and hosted a well-subscribed monetary statement breakfast meeting.

We will continue to bring to the market exciting and relevant discussion topics through the daily news breakfast forum.

As the people’s brand we look forward to offering the market new and innovative solutions to reach out to your clients as we grow our businesses into the future.

We look forward to the future with great hope and belief.