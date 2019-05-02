Desist from abusing female students

EDITOR — College and university lecturers must desist from asking for sexual favours from female students in return for academic favours. The issue of sexual harassment has been at play for some time now without any fruitful solutions to nip it right off the bud.

Sexual harassment in tertiary institutions has been a burning issue that has been turned a blind eye all the time and also there was no proper implementation of the available policies to safeguard the female students from the perpetrators of sexual harassment.

Female Student Network Trust (FSN), as an organisation that works with female students in Zimbabwe has made efforts to curb sexual assaults at learning institutions. The organisation has made campaigns to establish policies that can safeguard the female students and this was effective to some extent.

Thus, strenuous efforts must be made to support the efforts of various organisations in fighting for the rights of female students to reduce sexual harassment cases at tertiary institutions.

FSN has dealt with female students who have stressed their ordeals with perpetrators of sexual harassment.

It has been noted that sexual assault is most common in instances where a female student’s grades are poor thus she is offered a chance to redeem herself by getting involved intimately and sexually with the lecturer. This has resulted in many students falling into promiscuous acts so that they could get better grades.

This has led to moral and culture decadence as men who are supposed to be respected and to uphold desirable morals for the community are the perpetrators. With the help of various stakeholders, FSN will continue advocating for better policies for female students and also awareness campaigns are underway to conscientise female students on their rights and also on how to handle such issues.

Visiting each and every tertiary education institution is a goal that the organisation is hoping to achieve as it pushes forward the need for reducing sexual harassment incidents. Interaction with students has exposed “bizarre” incidents that are occurring but are not being recognised as sexual assault.

These include, comments about a female student’s body or the way she dresses. This is a violation of rights as everyone has a right to choose how they dress and clearly no one is responsible for their physical make-up. Hence, the organisation will try and enlighten female students on sexual harassment.

Female student.