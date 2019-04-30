Leaders should understand people

EDITOR — Somewhere in the Scriptures there is a part which says even if someone returns to earth from the dead, people would still not believe... or words to that effect.

Even if leaders in this country went to places like Mbare, Sakubva, Makokoba, Mbizo, Mtapa or Mucheke, they would not comprehend why citizens live like that. Their standard of measurement is in itself how they themselves believe people should live.

They believe that these wretched people are play acting. They are convinced that these persons have bank accounts but they do not want to withdraw and use their money.

These leaders are convinced that these people have some relatives in the Diaspora who send stipends to them.

These leaders are satisfied that these masses are all ignorant that prices of commodities are raised without government acquiescence.

But of course, they themselves can raise the price of petrol. It’s good for the people, they think. Leaders can levy up to 40 percent on cheap used cars.

Their belief is you can walk into a new car dealership and drive out in a spanking brand new and latest model of say a Ford Range Rover.

Do they stop to wonder why betting houses for football and horses are so popular? Oops, I shouldn’t have let this secret out of the bag. A levy will be imposed. Oh my God.

United Nations can provide statistics on poverty and on why poor people indulge in vices such as drug abuse, violent crime, prostitution, theft and so on.

Reasons are given for a proliferation of broken homes and a myriad of other societal ills.

Leaders cannot understand these matters.

Zimbabwe is nearly 40 years old. Most of this country’s leaders were young men (and women) who were in the bush with nothing except a few bullets and an AK47 assault rifle for, we thought, to make life better for everyone.

A bigger lot was stuck in Tribal Trust Lands and a handful in Townships. Lo and behold, they have forgotten already what it is to go to bed on an empty stomach. They now reside in posh suburbs such as Glen Lorne, Balantyne Park, Rolfe Valley etc. You might think its Europe.

They have cut the umbilical cord. They don’t want to be seen or identified with the wretched of the earth who stay in the locations.

People want to know why they should be allowed to suffer? They want answers why they are made to go to school, new curriculum or not, when at the end, their patents investment is brought to nought.

If parents in a family unit fail to fend for and defend their offspring, should these children go to the neighbours for assistance?

Should they blame their uncles of neglect?

Must these parents be arraigned before a court of law to be forced to pay maintenance to the children? Water is turned off for days on end. They themselves have boreholes. Zesa meticulously cuts power because leaders have generators.

Leaders fly off to local, regional and international exotic destinations while the mushikashikas will suffice for the masses.

People need basics: food, shelter, health, education and just like you leaders, all affordable of course.

Leaders, Jesus rebuked His apostles who tried to disallow children to be near Him. But He said let them come for the Kingdom of heaven is theirs.

But alas masses are not little children. For those with ears, hear.

Leaders should understand the people and support them always.

Douglas Makoni