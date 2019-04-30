Government needs to find a way to fight corruption

EDITOR — As President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just discovered, corruption is endemic and prosecution virtually impossible as most officials in the prosecution chain are complicit.

Two articles in your last Thursday edition show a) how prosecution is difficult and b) a method of exposing corruption.

The first article relates to Grace Mugabe’s sister’s case of fraudulently acquiring vast tracts of State land, in collusion with Saviour Kasukuwere, collapsing. This case, like so many others like it, has been dragging on for ages, presumably as it is difficult to get clear evidence to prove guilt “beyond reasonable doubt”.

So the public prosecutor is trying the next available course, and that is letting her get away with her US$2 million in exchange for giving evidence that may nail Kasukuwere. People involved in corruption are so good at covering their tracks that one has to be sympathetic to those trying to prosecute them.

The second article is on a High Court judge ruling that a couple employed by Zimra have to explain their wealth or forfeit their assets to the State. This approach will go a long way to curb corruption with fairly quick prosecutions in lieu of the long drawn out cases, with acquittals due to lack of evidence, that we are now used to and expect.

The niceties of the legal system also allow for appeal after appeal on trivial matters that only serve to play for time and confuse the actual evidence of the case at hand, while providing time for officials and witnesses to be bought or coerced, where the accused has political weight or connections.

One would hope though that the forfeiture of property acquired through unproven legally acquired wealth is not the end of the case.

Those found to have happened on unexplained wealth must serve heavy deterrent jail sentences and Zimra must further investigate each such case for tax evasion, which is a high probability.

If this approach is not covered by Statute maybe it is high time is was, otherwise there will be no end to corruption at any level.

A Mbire