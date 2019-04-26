Stiffer penalties must be meted out to rapists

EDITOR — As one goes through the newspapers these days, one only seems to read about more and more cases of rape.

I think Zimbabwe as a country is going through a dark period in which men are raping women and children of all ages.

It no longer matters these days whether one is a man of God or an ordinary man, it seems rape has all of a sudden become fashionable.

I think men should pride themselves in being able to approach and convince a woman or girl to have a relationship rather than resort to force.

I am sure as a woman I would like a man who convinces me to have a sexual relationship with him than for him to trick or force me into having sex without my consent.

The courts are having a torrid time in trying to handle these cases that seem to be on the increase on a daily basis.

I believe stiffer punishment must be given to these rapists to deter would-be offenders

I would like to applaud women for coming out in the open and reporting some of these cases as they seek justice.

Let us all as Zimbabweans work together to do away with this problem that seems to be growing in this country.