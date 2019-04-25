You need a barrier breaker mindset

© EDITOR — Sometimes situations can be so stubborn to the extend of accepting them as part of life.

You are born to succeed. If others are making it in life, it’s a sign which shows that you too can make it. Your present situation should not determine your future.

If you want to succeed in life, remember this phrase: That past does not reflect the future. Because you failed yesterday, or today, or the last 50 years of your life, doesn’t mean anything .

What you need is determination? Determination comes from hearing other people’s success stories?

Be prepared to be a barrier breaker. A barrier breaker is not limited by political, economical and geographical boundaries. If you want to break the barrier don’t depend on negative information you are hearing.

Let principles be your guidelines. Equip yourself with good and constructive information.

Wisdom is the magnet to your desired goal. A barrier breaker will fight and never give up until he/she arrives to that destination .

As a barrier breaker understand this — Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you are riding through the ruts, don’t complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don’t dilute your mind with negative thinking about your life. Fight that negative mind and have faith in yourself.

Don’t build a web of evil imagination in your mindset. Think positive about who you are. You are born to succeed. Don’t let the background of your family foundation hinder you.

Don’t let past mistakes be a stumbling block. Change the mindset now. Those were the things of the past. The future is in your hands. The most battle is in mindset. Renew your mindset and adjust in line with goals you want to achieve .

Read the stories of the people who went through hell but made it. The reading will boost the genes of staying power on your dreams.

A barrier breaker works on character. He/she is an exemplary to community. Everyone will aspire to be like him/her in the neighbourhood where they live.

Character is very important in decision making. Most people vet you through character. It’s always good to be at your best in terms of character.

As a barrier breaker remember a sober mind will help you fly to your desired destiny. You are a barrier breaker . You are destined for greatness.