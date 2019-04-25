Buyanga seeks contempt charge against ex-girlfriend

BUSINESSMAN Frank Buyanga is pursuing a contempt order against hisex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa, saying she violated a court order. Buyanga cranked up the pressure on his ‘baby mama’ by applying for an ex parte order for extended custody of their four year-old son DanielSadiqi.

This also comes as the African Medallion Group (AMG) founder has made another application for contempt of court over the 31 year-old’s refusal to hand over their minor child’s passport to enable the former to travel with his son to South Africa (SA).

“The applicant has made an ex-parte application for temporary custody of the minor child,” Buyanga said.

“...after exercising his rights of access to the minor, he attempted

to take back the child to the respondent. However, the respondent was not there to collect him. It is his belief that the respondent could be hiding since they reported her to the police for contempt of court after she refused to release the passport of the minor..,” he said.

Buyanga is embroiled in a vicious fight with Muteswa over “custody and access rights” to their minor child Daniel Sadiqi.

The 31 year-old mother is accused of playing hide and seek with the boy’s travel documents over the easter holidays - in defiance of a court order directing the surrender of the child's travel documents.

In a court filing on April 23, Buyanga pointed out he was seeking a draft order declaring Muteswa to be in contempt of court.

The draft order being sought against his former fiancé, states:

"Accordingly the respondent is sentenced to 60 days imprisonment until full compliance with the order of court granted on the 17th of April 2019 under case number CCA 205/18.

"Provided the term of imprisonment shall be wholly suspended on

condition of the respondent fully complying with the order of the

court granted on 17 April 2019 under case number CCA 205/18.

"This order shall itself constitute and serve as a warrant for the

arrest and detention of the respondent.

"The respondent be and is hereby ordered to pay costs of this

application at the highest scale as between legal practitioner and

client," read the draft order.

Earlier, Buyanga had said in a statement deposed at Borrowdale police station on Friday: “I had tried to have access to my child, especially on holidays, but the accused person could not allow me access..

“I had sought court intervention under case number CCA205/18 (and) granted right... on the 11th of January that... (Muteswa) was ordered to release the minor’s passport to me when l intend to have access to him,” he said.

And when Buyanga’s lawyer Admire Rubaya, and the police visited the lass’ Glen Lorne home to “enforce the memorandum of agreement” at the weekend, they were told that Daniel’s passport was with her lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya of Wilmott Bennet.

While Muteswa’s legal adviser has confirmed possessing the four

year-old boy’s travel documents and failing to pass them on to Rubaya “due to logistical problems”, he says that they are actually in the process of “filling a court appeal to overturn the previous judgement on temporary custody for the sake of the child's well-being” after a nasty altercation between Buyanga and his client on Friday.

Apart from the “unsupervised access” issue, it seems the parties have also been fighting about where the young boy should be enrolled, with the Johannesburg-based businessman insisting that he goes to Ruzawi Primary School while Muteswa is holding out that he remains at Harare International School.