Buyanga lined up as speaker at World Business Leaders Summit

Businessman Frank Buyanga has been booked as one of the key speakers for the World Business Leaders and Honours Summit, scheduled for the Lady Majestic 71, one of Dubai’s 5-star luxury yacht.

The summit is the world’s meeting place for global business leaders,

high profile investors, deal-makers, top government representatives,

policy makers, and innovators to network in a dynamic setting and

formulate beneficial partnerships.

The summit, to be held in partnership with some of the leading business schools in the world, announced on Tuesday that the African Medallion Group founder will deliver a speech at the event, scheduled for April 27 and 28, according to a news release.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Making Business Deals 4.0

Revolution in Emerging Markets for Sustainable Impact”.

Buyanga will join over 200 business leaders from across the world for the 2019 world summit in the most populous city of the United Arab Emirates. The two days’ event will start with an Executive Business Masterclass in partnership with some of the leading business schools and training institutes to provide the latest thinking, tools and techniques on growth strategies, innovation insights and amazing success stories on business transformation and different tactics used by companies to reinvent their business models to achieve sustainable growth.

The second day will be a highly focused networking dinner and award ceremony scheduled to hold on Lady Majestic 71, where Buyanga - one of the youngest millionaires in South Africa - will deliver his speech. He is known for his career as an African businessman, a trusted financial adviser to presidents and former presidents within and around Africa and is the founder of the AMG.

This is one of the institutions he founded in early 2017 which was periodically in the media for surpassing the R1 billion threshold in gold reserves in less than one year after its inception.

This multi-billion Rand establishment has since gone on to break

records and establish greater standards of excellence within the

marketplace.

Together with this, he has been linked with creating a Sovereign

Wealth Fund within Africa, for Africans, which will result in the

emancipation, social financial inclusion and the upliftment of the

general standards of living of inhabitants of the African continent.

Born in the United Kingdom, Buyanga holds a degree in Economics and Finance from North London University and has over 20 years experience in the business and entrepreneurship arena.

Between the years 2000 and 2004, he owned and was operating a pound shop in Stratford in the UK, and opened up a garage based in Illford. Over and above this, he operated a financial advisory and mortgaging farm based in Cavendish street in London.

In 2005, Buyanga moved back to Zimbabwe to spread his business

tentacles in Africa by servicing various business interests throughout

Africa, with his base being South Africa. In 2016, Buyanga was elected as board member of the Pan African Business Forum and has held the office of executive director for Small to Medium Scale Enterprises since then.

Conference attendees also will hear from Adam Ladjadj, who has

recently launched one of the region’s leading fund of funds

portfolios, AE Capital, and served as a FDI specialist for HH Sheikh

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehayan’s private office, creating significant deal flow and partnerships from Europe, Asia and MENA regions.

This year’s event is expected sell out early.