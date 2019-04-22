War vets must align with the suffering masses

Editor — Instead of looking for more benefits and entitlement, it is time for the war veterans to proffer ideas to save their country.

In their prime age now, most war veterans are grandfathers and grandmothers.

They must start acting their age, acknowledging their generation has ruined the prospects of one or two generations going forward, because of some disastrous policies, demands and choices, they championed and imposed on the people.

Let us hear them demand that polls must be credible and that the electoral playing field is levelled.

Let them condemn corruption unreservedly and demand that culprits be brought to court without fear or favour. We need to hear their loud calls for fiscal discipline.

They must call for one VP, a total of 15 ministers, abolishment of provincial ministers, and a trimming of the Legislature to 120 MPs and Senators or less inter alia.

They must demand the quick conclusion of the land reform programme in an equitable and transparent manner.

Finally they must condemn the oligarchic aspirations that have seized the upper echelons of their party.

The nation looks forward to war veterans driven by the highest values of courage, prudence, temperance, love (of the masses) and justice.