Public officials should fight corruption

EDITOR — Corruption can be defined as the misuse of public power for private benefit, involving underhand deals such as misappropriation of public funds.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has vowed to take stringent measures against corruption in all its operations.

Government departments should also take a leaf from Zimra which has since showed up its commitment to fight internal corruption as a way of plugging off revenue leakages that prejudiced government of the much-needed revenue. This explains why the national tax collector surpasses its targets.

Zimra Commissioner-General Faith Mazani noted that Zimra was indeed making great strides to fight graft.

Corruption by public officials is detrimental to fulfilling government’s objectives such that it eats into all developmental projects that will be taking place.

In simpler terms, corruption lowers investment, capital productivity, capital inflows and many other macro-economic activities that are relevant to public welfare.

It affects development by reducing the efficiency of public investments and in the long-term corruption destroys the existing infrastructure which is also very important for economic development.

If foreign direct investment flows in a country where corruption is systemic, economic growth becomes impossible.

Also, corruption does not only affect the budget investments but also reduces the budget revenue which is very crucial for economic growth.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record denouncing corruption saying the new dispensation is against it.

The president was quoted saying, “No more cutting corners, no more breaking of rules, no more using people’s money for personal enrichment.

“My government is committed to zero tolerance towards corruption. Both public and private sector officials, at all levels, who engage in corrupt practices will be caught and punished without fear or favour.”

If public officials fail to heed such call to zero tolerance to corruption, all efforts of re-engagement and foreign direct investment (FDI) will be reduced to nothing.

Investors prefer to invest in a country that is free of corruption.

It is believed that good tenets such as political stability and low level of corruption contribute not only to attract FDI inflow but also have a positive influence on economic development through the stimulation of investment in general, as it faces less uncertainty and higher expected rates of return.