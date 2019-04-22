God will deliver His children

After 40 years of the biblical Moses being in the desert, God hears the cries of His people under their Egyptian bondage and decides He will deliver them.

God first makes contact with Moses through a burning bush. Initially, an angel of the Lord appears to Moses in a flame of fire from the midst of a bush.

This bush is burning with fire, but the bush itself is not being consumed by the fire!

And it is 39 years that Zimbabweans have been wandering and trying to reach the Promised Land; yes, it takes time but I assure Zimbabweans that patience pays.

We have a lot to learn from Moses’ journey as God promised to lead him and his people into a “good and large land, to a land flowing with milk and honey, to the place of the Canaanites and Hittites.”

As a devoted Christian myself who listens to God’s voice and advice, I foresee a brighter future for Zimbabweans.

Already, we have crossed the Red Sea and the Jordan River; what is left is to enter the Promised Land.

While Moses and his people’s goal was the land of Canaan, he did not take the shortest routes; their first camp on the way was at Marah, where Jehovah made bitter water turn sweet.

After leaving Elim, the people murmured for food; God sent quail and then manna.

There are others who might think we are taking too long to reach the Promised Land, hence their plans to take the shortest route which in the eyes of men might look easy.

Moses and his people went north through a great and fear-inspiring wilderness and because of becoming fearful over a negative report from 10 spies he had assigned ahead, the people had to wander for 38 years.

And it was not easy for a whole nation with children, animals, and tents to move over this trail as they had to wind down into and climb back out of formidable gorges. But they continued.

Along the way, other people died, including Miriam and Aaron, while Moses died in sight of the land he had desired to enter.

It fell to Joshua to lead Israel into the land, ending a journey which begun 40 years earlier. Zimbabweans might have wandered all this time; others could have passed on as they fought to reach a liberated and free nation.

Moses in particular could not enter the Promised Land although he could see it ahead of him.

As Zimbabweans, the journey is not easy at all and already we have an incredible 39 years wandering in the wilderness and for some of us we are just as old as Moses’ journey!

We have to believe in the Almighty and not behave like Moses who at one time questions God why He chose him to lead.

Moses even proceeds to tell the Lord that he is not eloquent enough, and that he is too slow of speech and tongue.

As a political leader, I am here to serve the Lord, I have responded to His call and I will not question him no matter how difficult the journey is; no matter how long it will take me to lead Zimbabweans to the Promised Land.

Most times the people chosen to lead might also not see the end of their journey as what happened with Moses! But God has a purpose for everyone’s role; in Zimbabwe we have the likes of Herbert Chitepo — who led the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) until he was assassinated in March 1975, just five years before reaching the Promised Land.

Equally, Josiah Magama Tongogara — who was a commander of the Zanla guerrilla army in then Rhodesia — died six days after the 1979 Lancaster House Agreement. The 41-year-old Tongogara was killed in a car accident in Mozambique on December 26, 1979, just on the eve of Zimbabwe’s independence.

Like Moses,he could only see the Promised Land ahead of him.

In each and every Generation, God raises his Chosen ones to carry specific mandate for that particular dispensation carrying the hope of God’s people.

(Kasiyamhuru is leader of ZIPP)