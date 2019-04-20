Open letter to Mother Patrick board, CCJP

EDITOR — I have written this letter because normal dialogue with the Mother Patrick board is a challenge, it seems it is always a one way traffic.

First I would love for the catholic schools to start taking the approach the current Pope is taking, refocusing the Catholics on the values of Christianity and seizing to behave like just any other kind of an organisation.

I believe charity begins at home, so I am desperately pleading for the Catholic Commission for Peace and Justice (CCJP) to also help the Mother Patrick board to appreciate and understand the values of peace, justice, democracy, freedom and love.

These values should also apply within your catholic organisations including schools. And I would suggest to make child psychology part of the training of the seminarian and noviciate, so that some modes of punishment practised are understood that they can have permanent damage to the children under your school care.

Reason for this letter is that the Mother Patrick board imposed a fees increase in United States dollars without any consultation and those who can’t pay are indirectly being asked to withdraw their children.

As far as I know, no bank is giving out United States dollars unless you deposit them there first, very, very few companies that are not NGOs are paying workers with United States dollars.

So can one tell us where the school want us to source the money from? What it means is that they are pushing parents to go on the black market to illegally buy the forex.

Until the Zimbabwean government and parastatals officially starts paying all workers in United States dollars, the school can not ask us to pay fees in a currency which is not our official salary currency.

Stop pushing parents to be illegal forex dealers and practice what CCJP stands for. Also stop putting children with outstanding school fees in the library and harassing them, that is serious emotional abuse you are practising in that library. Now instead of children revering what the library should stand for they now associate it with a place of emotional torture, deal with parents not the child.

The other issue is the absence or inability of the board to appoint a substantive head, what kind of emotional torture and dignity should you expose someone to by making them an acting head for years, why are you so heartless. Where is the justice, fairness, love and dignity that your CCJP preaches, is it only meant for political issues. I don’t even want to talk about the mission, values, ethos of the school because it seems they don’t practice what they preach.

The other issue is how SDC members were appointed. We were asked to fill forms to nominate but we didn’t get to know how many were nominated. We were supposed to vote for the nominated candidates that did not happen.

We were just told who were going to be the new team after a mass resignation of current members. My nominated candidate was not there, so what happened to transparency.

This is why my letter is also addressed to the CCJP , please charity begins at home. We are adults as well as human beings we know the school is a Roman Catholic school but you cannot also leave in a vacuum.

Remember:- Dignity of the Human Person: Every human being is created in the image of God (Gen. 1:26-27) and redeemed by Jesus Christ, and therefore is valuable and worthy of respect.