Zim must produce locally to reduce imports

EDITOR — Has Zimbabwe fallen in a bottomless pit? Of course, Zimbabwe is evidently rich in terms of resources, it is however, still caught in the intricate web of being import dependent and a raw materials economy.

Zimbabwe is in a situation of importing a lot of raw materials and equipment to produce substitutes for those goods whose importation is restricted. Nevertheless, with that huge reliance on foreign raw materials, a lot of foreign currency is still being wasted to import the raw materials that can, however, be made locally as such no foreign currency can be talked about.

A few instances can be cited here, firstly, in 2017 the Zimbabwe government was negotiating for a US$56 million facility with Afrexim Bank to support importation of fertilisers. That might have been the reason why fertiliser prices went up.

In addition, chemical companies also need more foreign currency to import agricultural chemicals. Even cooking oil expressers are in need of at least US$5 million per week to import crude oils and other raw materials.

As such we can’t exhaust the catalogue. Can’t fertilisers be locally manufactured and can’t we make agro-chemicals and not wasting money importing what we can make locally? Surely this must provoke our economists.

We are exporting gold, tobacco, cotton, diamonds, etc in their raw state to be stock piled by other countries for future use.

It means we are betraying our future generations, whose future we should actually strive to safeguard.

Zimbabwe can do it again.

P M.