EDITOR — From 1980 to date, Zimbabwe has made great strides in the education sector. This is one achievement we can exuberantly celebrate together as a country.

Despite having a high literacy rate in Africa, I strongly feel that the near collapse of our education system and economy has left indelible scars on our education system. There are so many people who are teachers today who do not deserve to be teaching our children.

As a result, their interests are pinned on the pay slips instead of having passion for the education of children. This is detrimental to the future of learners. When I did my primary education in the 1980s, teachers used to conduct remedial lessons to help slow learners for no extra charge beyond their monthly salaries. Teachers had the zeal to build the future of children, irrespective of meagre salaries they were earning.

My observation is that in some schools today it is taboo to hear the word remedial. Teachers fail even to show pupils how to shape letters, let alone help them with corrections. Instead of having remedial lessons for their classes, we see teachers using their houses as classrooms for extra lessons. Pupils in different grades are taught by one teacher. How effective are these extra lessons?

My considered opinion is this, should a teacher decide to have extra lessons, he or she should formally approach parents of slow learners so that extra lessons are for the grade he/she is teaching. Let’s rebuild our education system again. Primary and Secondary Education minister should help us as concerned parents so that the education system can once again shine.

E.K.