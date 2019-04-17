Govt needs to sensitise citizens about human trafficking

EDITOR — Zimbabwe, like all nations worldwide, is fighting human trafficking, while on the other hand, new techniques of trafficking people have been revealed in various media fora.

Human trafficking is the trade in people, especially women and children. It does not necessarily involve the movement of the person from one place to another, but rather a trade of humans for the purpose of forced labour, sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation for traffickers or others.

It has been reported that in India, girls and other people are being taken from their homes in the name of apprenticing them.

Traffickers will come to a home, talk to the parents, who they find desperate for needs. A trafficker will then convince them with an aim of taking their children out as apprentices (people who learn while working), as they pay back the money to the parents.

A parent is given a certain amount of money to receive every month after an agreed period of time, for example, monthly, as their children work. The parents, because of this offer, give in their children wholeheartedly not knowing they have sold their children to human traffickers.

The fact is that human trafficking always takes a person’s freedom. You will only work under a master’s orders and never be paid. In case you fail to work, in most cases, you are killed. Therefore, as far as the government is fighting human trafficking activities, they should put into consideration how to sensitise their citizens about the vice and how to avoid it.

People should be concerned about those who approach them in the name of giving them jobs, whether within the country or abroad.

If possible, such people should be reported to the police for verification before they take human beings from any part of the country.

In 2017, the government reported that over 200 people who were victims of human trafficking to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia where repatriated. Most of the victims were women trafficked to the two Middle Eastern countries on the promise of better paying jobs but ended up being forced to engage in prostitution and labour enslavement.

Also as an individual one must study and understand the nature of the visa they are granted before they visit any foreign country.

Together, we can fight human trafficking.

Signs that a child has been trafficked may not be obvious but you might notice unusual behaviour or events. These include a child who:

n spends a lot of time doing household chores

n rarely leaves their house, has no freedom of movement and no time for playing

n is orphaned or living apart from their family, often in unregulated private foster care

n lives in substandard accommodation

n isn’t sure which country, city or town they’re in

n is unable or reluctant to give details of accommodation or personal details

n has no documents or has falsified documents

n has no access to their parents or guardians

MM, Harare