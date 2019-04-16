Nothing to celebrate, Mr President

EDITOR — Last Sunday, I came across a headline that read “President rallies nation ahead of Uhuru’’ and asked myself who are they fooling?

There are massive fuel queues all round and this was the same since last year. Prices are increasing by shocking margins everyday, new taxes being introduced on the already poor citizen, innocent civilians being killed, maimed or brutalised by our own security forces while somebody is globe-trotting in indescribable luxury?

What’s there to rally? Who are you rallying? The angry, hungry masses? The story was a massive joke. How does the same person who is causing untold suffering to the masses rally the same?

Indeed former president Robert Mugabe is now a saint in our eyes because at least he made sure we could afford basics like bread, maize-meal etc now these are really beyond the reach of the majority of poor citizens and the president keeps mum about it.

There’s nobody to rally here because you are simply fooling nobody and there’s no independence to celebrate as long as we are wallowing in deep poverty.

Not Yet Uhuru