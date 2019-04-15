Government should embrace technology to promote transparency

EDITOR — The government, private sector and civil society institutions should leverage on the use of technology to empower citizens and make government more accessible and effective.

Since the end of the 1990s, Africa witnessed a radical evolution of ICTs initially centred on deploying communication and connectivity infrastructure.

Despite facing hitches in accessing new technologies, the potential they offer is a key aspect in the work of civil society organisations (CSOs), government and the private sector.

The government uses ICT for intra-governmental communication and for implementing services to inform and communicate with citizens, and promoting citizen participation in democratic processes.

For instance Finance ministry may launch a “Know Your Budget” portal for both national and local levels with which citizens are able to interrogate the data and provide feedback or ask questions about budgets for different administrative units.

Such initiatives may help improve duty bearers’ use of ICT to provide information and get feedback from rights holders.

Similarly, many organisations such as Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission, Transparency International Zimbabwe need to initiate civic tech projects to increase citizen participation in demanding for transparency and accountability from duty bearers.

