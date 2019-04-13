One year on, AMG's gold-backed certificates hog limelight

Exactly one year after the African Medallion Group (AMG) introduced aUS$1 billion gold-backed bond certificate, selling certificates backedby gold ingots as a savings mechanism, the start-up has experienced a high inflow of investor interest.

The South African gold medallion firm, owned by Zimbabwean

entrepreneur Frank Buyanga, last April launched a fully gold-backedbond certificate, which allows anyone from anywhere in the world to invest in, and enjoy the benefits of owning gold.

Gold certificates are certificates used to indicate ownership of gold,and are held in lieu of storing physical gold.

One year after their launch, AMG's gold-backed certificates are

sharply rising in popularity due to their convenience. They are easyto trade, there is no need to store anything, and no one is going to break into your house to steal your gold shares.

The AMG - a globally recognised corporation with a multi-billion randgold reserve portfolio - said investors are getting to enjoy all thebenefits of owning the precious metal with very minimum risk, as the actual gold is stored in its secure vaults.

This means each gold-backed bond certificate is a physical representation of actual gold units in secure and insured vaults.

“One can become a gold investor from anywhere in the world — location or distance is no barrier, and investors are also able to protect their savings against the currency devaluations,” AMG said.

Thanks to unprecedented levels of uncertainty across many financial markets—with collapsing stock prices sending shock-waves through equities markets worldwide—investors are piling into gold as a safety measure.

The yellow metal is generally considered to be a “safe haven”

investment—an asset that won’t lose its value when other financial markets are experiencing undue volatility.

Given the volatility that markets experiencing, investors are only to willing to seek the relative safety of gold, which resulted in

holdings of AMG's gold-backed certificates spiking.

And investors do not need any special licenses or permits, making the certificates very attractive and beneficial to both corporations and individuals.

The medallions are backed by real gold reserves by the AMG which is registered on the London Metal Exchange.

AMG, which has affiliations with the some of the biggest manufactures of gold in the world, has outlined seven benefits and advantages of owning a share of the $1 billion (USD) gold-backed bond certificate, including protecting themselves in cases of severe banking crisis.

"You get to enjoy all the benefits of owning gold with very minimum risk, as the actual gold which backs the Bond Certificate will be stored in our secure vaults," AMG said in an explainer.

"You caneasily become a gold investor from anywhere in the world - location or distance is no barrier. You can protect your savings against the currency devaluations. You can protect your purchasing power as inflation is steadily rising."

AMG said investors can protect themselves should a severe bankingcrisis occur, should one of the big banks collapse for example.

"You can protect your portfolio and wealth if an economic crisis in

China, the US or Europe occurs. Even if an economic crisis would

result in temporary deflation, you would be relatively better off with gold than being in paper money or paper assets. You can protect yourself against the uncontrolled actions of governments, who have excessive debts and try to solve it with huge money printing.

Trying to solve the problem of too much debt by creating even more debt is really strange. Anyway someone has to pay the bill… you better be sure

it’s not you."

A gold investor of note, Buyanga and AMG say their initiative is meant to afford people from all walks of life an opportunity to invest in this resilient commodity and natural resource.

In line with his desire to see the continent benefitting more from its resources, the South African-based philanthropist has recently called on Africa – with a billion-plus people and growing young population – to value add its products, and double its gross economic output, as a way of empowering itself.

According to Buyanga, it was regretful that many were still clamouring for government and donor handouts when a shift in national focus could help eliminate this dependency, and high poverty levels.

The Pan African Business Forum director for small-to-medium

enterprises strategy said it was time Africa improved its lot and

economic fortunes – through beneficiation – since much of Europe and the western world depended on its resources.