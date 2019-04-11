Let's unite as we celebrate independence

EDITOR — On April 18 every year, Zimbabweans join hands in celebrating the gains of independence that was brought by the country’s freedom fighters.

This year, Zimbabwe will be celebrating 39 years of self-rule, under the theme, “Zimbabwe at 39, embracing devolution for vision 2030.”

In commemorating Independence Day, the nation recalls how gallant sons and daughters sacrificed their precious lives to free Zimbabwe from the shackles of colonial bondage.

Their selfless and unwavering commitment to set the nation free is what Zimbabwe celebrates today. Unlike other countries, the nation enjoys freedom of speech, association, worship and expression among others. As the nation celebrates Uhuru Day this year, it is imperative to appreciate the crucial role that was played by the fallen and living heroes and heroines in liberating the country.

This year’s independence theme resonates well with President Mnangagwa’s vision, of making Zimbabwe a middle income economy by 2030.

Mnangagwa has been advocating for a united Zimbabwe where peace, unity, the rebuilding and developing agenda will be simplified.

A country can develop and remain independent, if there is peace and unity among its citizens.

Peacemaker Zano.