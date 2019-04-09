Can President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zanu Pf fix the economy?

Can President Emmerson Mnangagwa fix the economy when no one seems to have any idea what constitutes an economy? Simply put NO!

Zimbabwe’s present day economy is made up of a defunct industrial sector, fairly active mining sector, collapsed farming sector, a formal commercial sector mostly made up of banking and other financial sectors all totalling about 30 percent of the overall economy, and the informal sector which represents about 70 percent and is the largest employer by far.

This informal sector is treated by all and sundry as no more than a nuisance.

They suffer constant State harassment, having their wares confiscated and destroyed. They are expected to ply their trade out of the mainstream of economic activity.

They mainly have to operate on their own and largely unrecognised by the State or councils. When they encroach onto pavements and roads they are blamed for the ensuing mess.

To add insult to injury, the ruling elite keep on harping about people creating their own employment.

Some time after the police trashed all the vendors’ wares, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged people to be self-sufficient. Ironic isn’t it?

Is he out of touch with reality on the ground?

This is exactly what the vendors and others in the informal sector are trying to do!

The world does not revolve around people eking out a living tilling exhausted soils.