Zim man wins R12m SA lotto

Sowetan  •  5 April 2019 8:06PM  •  1 comment

A Zimbabwean man who has been living in South Africa for the last 10 years on Wednesday won 12 million rand in a national lottery jackpot, Ithuba.


The man who grew up in abject poverty in Zimbabwe decided to try his luck for a second time after he won nothing at the first attempt.
After winning the lottery, the 34-year-old man said he would renovate his family home in Zimbabwe, buy himself a house and car, and invest the rest of the money. 

He said: “A few weeks ago, I decided to give lotto a try for the first time and I won just over R200. I decided to play again. I did not think much about the numbers, I just randomly selected them.
“I could not believe it when I learnt that I had a winning ticket.

I won R12 million! My parents passed away when I was still very young and my sister had to step in as a mother figure to my siblings and me. Growing up in a child-headed home was tough — the poverty just never improved. When I was in my early 20s, my friend who was already living and working in Durban suggested that I come to look for work in South Africa to help ease my circumstances at home. I stayed in Durban for five years and during that time I worked a lot of different casual and domestic jobs.

“One of the companies I worked for in Durban recognised my hard work and offered me a permanent job at their head office in Johannesburg. “This move changed my life. I was able to rent a decent place and was able to help my family back home to have food on the table every day. I thought that my life could not get better than that.”

