Zera licences  solar project



THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has licensed New Glovers Solar (Private) Limited to operate a 10 megawatt (MW) solar project in Munyati in the Midlands Province.

“The generation licence is hereby granted to New Glover Solar in terms of section 42 of the Electricity Act to construct, own, operate and maintain a 10MW New Glovers Solar Park at Glovers Farm in Munyati, Midlands Province for purposes of generation and supply of electricity,” reads part of the notice issued by Zera.

“Subject to the Electricity Act and the terms and conditions of the licence, the licencee may supply electricity to any transmission, distribution or supply licencee who purchases electricity for resale and with the approval of the authority to any one or more consumers.”

New Glovers Solar’s conduct will be subject to section 47 of the Electricity Act and any other amendments to the relevant legislation.