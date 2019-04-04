Zela hails government

Staff Writer  •  4 April 2019 12:52PM  •  0 comments

THE Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela) has hailed government’s proposal to adopt the Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

EITI is a global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources. 

It seeks to address the key governance issues in the extractive sectors

In a statement, Zela said its adoption will enable Zimbabwe to realise the potential of its natural resources.

“This is one of the national budget’s great call in unleashing the potential of the natural resources sector to contribute to economic development while strengthening mineral resources governance in the country. 

“The EITI is one of the well-known mineral resources governance frameworks globally and civil society organisations like Zela and the Publish What You Pay Coalition Zimbabwe Chapter have been calling for the Zimbabwe government to adopt it,” said Zela

