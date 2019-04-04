ZDF in massive recruitment drive

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has embarked on a massive recruitment drive for two of its operating units – the Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

In separate notices, the ZNA and AFZ have invited applications from suitably qualified candidates to take up employment with the ZDF units.

ZNA is not only recruiting general duty soldiers but also specialist and technical personnel.

General duty soldiers are required to be between 18 to 22 years of age, be in possession of five Ordinary Levels and be able to run 10 kilometres in 45 minutes for males and 55 for females amongst other requirements.

Those applying for specialist and technical personnel must be aged 18 to 30 years, be semi-skilled and skilled tradesman and must be holders of certificates, diplomas or any higher qualifications.

Amongst specialists personnel being recruited are plumbers, electricians, reporters, radio technicians, carpenters, auditors or accountants, animal health inspectors, estate managers, chemistry teachers and procurement clerks.

ZNA is therefore urging applicants to check on reporting dates from selection centres in their respective provinces from April 1 to April 30 at Mzilikazi Barracks, Lookout Masuku Barracks, Kaguvi Barracks, Hebert Chitepo Barracks, Gava Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks, Inkomo Barracks, Headquarters Artillery Brigade and Headquarters 5 Infantry Brigade.

The AFZ is also recruiting trainee aircraft technicians, air defence, caterers or cooks, admin clerks, firefighters, finance clerks, brick layers, carpenters, plumbers, painters and electrician welders.

“All applicants should bring two copies of handwritten applications, certified copies of academic certificates, national identity and birth certificates.

“Additionally, those applying for posts of admin clerks, caterers or cooks, finance clerks and artisans should attach detailed CVs,” reads part of the AFZ notice.

Interested candidates, according to the AFZ, must drop their applications at their provincial centres.