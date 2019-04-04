US adds $2,5m to Cyclone Idai

THE United States Government has provided an additional contribution of US$2.5 million to respond to emergency needs in Zimbabwe following Cyclone Idai.

The contribution, provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAid) Office of Food for Peace, will support immediate food needs in the most affected areas of Manicaland Province.

USAid will work through the World Food Program (WFP) to provide immediate food assistance to approximately 133,000 individuals affected by the cyclone in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

The contribution includes more than 2 000 metric tons of US in-kind sorghum, vegetable oil, and fortified cereals that were prepositioned from USAid’s warehouse in Durban, South Africa.

US Ambassador Brian Nichols stated: “The United States stands with the people of Zimbabwe during this devastating time. The humanitarian assistance from USAid will save lives and alleviate suffering as people rebuild following the tragedy of Cyclone Idai.”

WFP country director Eddie Rowe said: “This timely contribution from USAid is key in meeting the immediate food needs of the people who are still battling to recover from the catastrophic impact of Cyclone Idai, and support early recovery efforts as they start to rebuild their lives.”

The US government has provided nearly $10 million in humanitarian assistance to help people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi who have been affected by Cyclone Idai.

This includes US$100 000 for GOAL Zimbabwe to support water, sanitation, hygiene, and shelter for

36 400 individuals in cyclone-affected areas of Manicaland Province.

In Zimbabwe, Cyclone Idai caused at least 181 deaths, and an estimated 270 000 people are in need of assistance.

The US government is working in partnership with other donor governments, UN agencies, non-governmental organisations, local relief groups, and others to provide timely emergency relief to those impacted by the cyclone.