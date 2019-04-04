Ngangu residents to be relocated

GOVERNMENT has identified alternative space to relocate Cyclone Idai survivors from Ngangu high density suburb residents, Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has revealed.

CPU Manicaland chairperson Edgars Seenza told a delegation of permanent secretaries who were led by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda who were on a tour of affected areas in the province over the weekend that 170 of the 1 481 houses were destroyed by the cyclone.

“We have identified Nhuka Farm as the possible area to relocate the affected residents in Ngangu; subject to our assessment,” Seenza said.

The farm is only a few kilometres away from Ngangu.

Seenza said government was now going to ensure that all buildings in the affected area will now be able to withstand natural disasters.

“We will now ensure that all buildings will now be 2030 compliant which will be able to withstand natural disasters,” Seenza said.

He said the absence of quality checking mechanisms for rural homes was also a major factor in the amount of damage that was experienced in the storm.

Seenza, however, did not state how government was going to handle affected rural communities as they would require a different settlement arrangement.

There is also lack of clarity over how government is going to manage Kopa which Seenza said suffered over 90 percent damage — it was a recognised growth point but its vulnerability to flooding now makes it unsafe.