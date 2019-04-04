Kariba to ration water

MUNICIPALITY of Kariba is experiencing water problems which have now prompted it to ration water in three of its suburbs.

Kariba town clerk Richard Kamhoti said areas to be affected are Baobab, Batonga and Nyamhunga suburbs especially Baobab extension, Tanamata, Destiny and Nyanhewe.

The water problems in the border town come as water levels in the Kariba Dam had declined owing to the poor rainfall season caused by the drought.

“Over the past few weeks our water production at Breezes Waterworks has been depressed, averaging six megalitres per day against a normal daily average of nine Ml per day. The shortages are as a result of several factors. Among some of them were that one of the filter bridges developed a fault which reduced water that was being treated,” Kamhoti said.

He added that another one of the reasons was that on March 29, one of the twin intake tower motor pumps was burnt.

The town clerk said because of the problems the councils has had to institute some mitigatory measures that include rationing for Baobab, Batonga and Nyamhunga suburbs until the situation normalised.

Kamhoti said they have also engaged a contractor to work on the filter bridge and burnt motor within the shortest possible time to return to normal water distribution levels.

“We have also resolved to install a new submersible pump to augment supply from the intake tower and we hope this will be completed by the end of the week. In the mean time we urge residents to use water sparingly so that those in higher areas can also access it,” he said.

Last year Kariba began the construction of two reservoirs that would help ease the water situation of the resort town.

According to the local authority’s social services director George Magijani, the reservoirs will be an addition to the ones already in existence.

Magijani noted that in addition to the reservoirs, they were also looking for suppliers of a water bowser and pump before the works were finished.

He said the bowser required was for days when the town could not provide water due to breakdowns that often happen with their pumps.

“We have also invited tenders from interested companies and organisations to supply a 5 000 litres water bowser and a submersible pump for clear raw water,” he said.