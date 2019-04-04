Jamaica Inn  up for sale

Pauline Hurungudo  •  4 April 2019 12:57PM  •  0 comments

POPULAR joint, Jamaica Inn in Bromley (Mashonaland East), is up for sale.

According to Rawson Properties, which has the mandate to sale the property, the entertainment hub — situated at the 35 kilometre peg along the Harare-Marondera Road — is valued at US$850 000.

The facility sits on 2,24 hectares of land with three self-contained booking rooms at the front and six self-contained rooms at the back, including a pool and a borehole.

At the time the country’s economy was sound, Jamaica Inn was well known for satiating weekends with non-stop dance parties, attracting hundreds of people from as far as the capital city, Ruwa, Norton and Marondera.

Offering a variety of entertainment with a bottle store, sports bar, VIP bar, entertainment area and braai area, in its days, the party joint won the hearts of many.

