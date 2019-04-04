Jamaica Inn  up for sale

POPULAR joint, Jamaica Inn in Bromley (Mashonaland East), is up for sale.

According to Rawson Properties, which has the mandate to sale the property, the entertainment hub — situated at the 35 kilometre peg along the Harare-Marondera Road — is valued at US$850 000.

The facility sits on 2,24 hectares of land with three self-contained booking rooms at the front and six self-contained rooms at the back, including a pool and a borehole.

At the time the country’s economy was sound, Jamaica Inn was well known for satiating weekends with non-stop dance parties, attracting hundreds of people from as far as the capital city, Ruwa, Norton and Marondera.

Offering a variety of entertainment with a bottle store, sports bar, VIP bar, entertainment area and braai area, in its days, the party joint won the hearts of many.