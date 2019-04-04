Chinese ambassador pays courtesy call

Pauline Hurungudo  •  4 April 2019 12:01PM  •  0 comments

CHINESE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun yesterday paid a courtesy call on ICT minister Kazembe Kazembe at his offices were the two discussed issues that included expanding information technology systems between the two countries.

“We hope that we will be able to boost the economy of Zimbabwe and through cooperation government will be able to creat better livelihoods for Zimbabweans,” he said.

The ambassador added that his country expects to run more projects to boost ICT in the country, citing two out of five projects — Netone and Telone broadband expansion projects — having been completed.

Meanwhile China has launched the 5G network services, which offers a faster broadband service, moving away from the 4G which Zimbabwe is currently using.
Kazembe said that Zimbabwe is hoping to benefit from the cooperation between the two countries.

“We have spoken at length on the cooperation of the two countries  and also in the ICT arena there are number of projects that they are helping us with… there are a couple of more projects that are likely to start very soon being helped by the Chinese government,” he said.

