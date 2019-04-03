Mavhaire faces arrest

A HARARE magistrate yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against former Energy minister and now MDC politician Dzikamai Mavhaire after he failed to pitch up in court.

Mavhaire is a State witness in a matter where Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) chairperson Stanley Nyasha Kazhanje is accused of receiving $10 000 bribe from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Prosecutor Brian Vito told the court that Mavhaire wrote an affidavit indicating his aversion to testify on behalf of the State.

Mavhaire’s name was called three times and when he did not appear, senior regional magistrate Hoseah Mujaya issued him with an arrest warrant.

Mujaya postponed the matter to today for commencement of trial after Kazhanje’s lawyer, Sylvester Hashiti, was engaged at the High Court.

Allegations are that on October 23, 2015 and while Kazhanje was still chairperson, ZPC signed an Engineering Procurement and Construction of a 100-megawatt solar project with Intratek.

It is alleged that between December 11 2015 to January 20 2016, ZPC paid Intratek $1 263 154 in advance for the implementation of the project.

However, the State alleged that Intratek did not fulfil its obligation, resulting in the management suggesting termination of the contract.

On January 21, 2016 and under unclear circumstances, Kazhanje allegedly received

$10 000 into his personal Barclays Bank account from Intratek’s CBZ bank account.

It is the State’s case that in his capacity as ZPC board chairperson, Kazhanje presided over a meeting where it was resolved that ZPC must pay services directly to Intratek subcontractors instead of terminating the contract.

This resulted in ZPC paying $4 387 849 as advance payment despite the fact that Intratek had not fulfilled its obligation.

It is the State’s case that the $10 000 deposited into Kazhanje’s account and the subsequent resolution not to terminate Intratek’s contract gave rise to reasonable suspicion that Kazhanje was influenced by this payment to decide in favour of Intratek.

By so doing, the State alleged that Kazhanje failed to declare any interests upon his appointment as the ZPC chairperson.