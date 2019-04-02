ZCDC to venture into  gems cutting, polishing

Pauline Hurungudo  •  2 April 2019 2:08PM  •  2 comments

THE Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is looking for a contractor to construct a gemstone cutting and polishing factory under a build-operate-transfer deal covering four phases.

The first phase will be to construct a gemmology training school; followed by the second phase which will be the setting up of a gemstone cutting and polishing factory.

The third phase will encompass jewellery lapidary section while the fourth phase will include an ancillary support service section, said the parastatal in a notice.
A gemstone cutting and polishing factory will promote mineral value-addition as the country will leverage the market on processed imports as opposed to raw minerals which have been fetching low on the international market.

At the same time, besides adding value to the country’s diamonds and other minerals, the jewellery lapidary section will create the much-needed jobs in the country.

ZCDC is currently conducting its diamond mining operations in Chiadzwa area in Manicaland region.
The company is also carrying out exploration projects in Chimanimani, Chihota, Mwenezi, Nyika and Triangle.

    The fifth phase of the venture is the unrestrained LOOTING of the gems into private hands.

    Mukanya - 2 April 2019

    When you've cut and polished the diamonds who will you sell them to? Have you got a marketing plan with distributors and retail outlets?

    citizen - 2 April 2019

