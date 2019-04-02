Police to auction lost property

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is tomorrow set to auction unclaimed property in Harare.

In a notice, KM Auctions said it has been instructed by the ZRP to auction property which includes, bicycles, clothing, televisions, laptops, radios, cell phones, plastic ware, continental pillows, monarchs, corrugated sheets, door frames, speakers, tyres and rims, irrigation pipers brooms and mops.

Police receive, catalogue and store evidentiary, abandoned, forfeited and found property in accordance with state law.

After certain periods of time specified by law or policy, the ZRP may dispose of property that is no longer required to be stored.