  India, Methodist Church lend hand to Idai survivors

THE Indian government is set to ship its first consignment of life-saving drugs worth

$250 000 this month, a batch which will be channelled to cyclone-hit areas.

Speaking at the handover ceremony where the Indian community in Zimbabwe was delivering relief food items towards Cyclone Idai survivors, the Indian Ambassador Rungsung Masakui said his country was fulfilling its promise of donating drugs worth $2 million.

“When his excellency the vice president of India came to this country last year, he promised to donate lifesaving drugs to help in the country’s health sector. This month, the first batch is coming which is dedicated to assist in cyclone Idai,” Masakui said.

“The $2,2 million worth of drugs will come in batches in spaces of three to four months, a decision made in consideration of the drugs lifespan.”

Meanwhile, the ambassador applauded the Indian community which has been donating to the Cyclone Idai survivors silently, making the handover ceremony their second round donation.

“The relief food items you are seeing here have nothing to do with the government of India but these are your brothers and sisters in the Indian community who saw it worth to help their fellow brethren,” he said.

The Indian community donated 60 tonnes of sugar beans, 11 tonnes of maize-meal, 3 600 litres of cooking oil, 300 cases of drinking water, 20 bags of salt and 50 blankets among other things.

Receiving the consignment was the Local Government, Public works and National Housing minister July Moyo and his deputy Jennifer Mhlanga, along with Civil Protection Unit director Nathan Nkomo.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Indian Community gesture pointing out that it comes in handy to the affected population in Chimanimani.

He further stressed that multitudes of people in Masvingo were also affected and are in need of food and shelter along with others in Mashonaland East’s Chikomba District.

Deputy minister Mhlanga said her ministry will see to it that the donated food items fall in intended hands and there is no mismanagement in distribution.

Meanwhile, the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) has donated more than 100 tonnes of an assortment of goods.

The goods include kitchen utensils, food items, toiletries, blankets, 180 by 25 litre containers filled with bore hole water, new and used clothes for all age groups and mattresses among others.

MCZ mission director, Reverend Blessmore Chinhara, said the goods were donated by members of the church from across the length and breadth of the country.

The first 30-tonne truck left Harare for Mutare on Tuesday while the second left early Thursday morning and the third on Saturday morning. One of the 8-tonne trucks went straight to Chimanimani from Bulawayo.

The rest were ferried from Trinity Methodist in Harare CBD to Mutare for onward transmission to survivors in Chimanimani.

From Harare, the goods were taken to St Andrews MCZ’s warehouse in Mutare before being handed over to Miracle Missions representatives who are handling the goods taking them to Chimanimani.