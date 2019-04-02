Harare twins fined  for extortion scam

Shamiso Dzingire  •  2 April 2019 12:42PM  •  0 comments

IDENTICAL Harare twin sisters who bashed a man who bedded both of them in a scam to extort him of $3 000 have been fined $100 each for the offence.

The twins Shyleen and Shylet Nyangande were fined by Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko after pleading guilty to assault.
However, they pleaded not guilty to extortion and were remanded out of custody to April 24 on $100 bail.

Mandiveyi said the complainant Charles Chikonyora was married to Shyleen but was proposing love to Shylet while they were staying under the same roof.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa said Chikonyora and Shyleen were in the bedroom when Shyleen turned up and accused Chikonyora of infidelity.

The two sisters allegedly started assaulting Chikonyora with cooking sticks, fists and open hands.
They recorded the assault on video and blackmailed Chikonyora by threatening to leak the video before demanding US$3 000 from him.

The court heard that in a bid to protect his dignity, Chikonyora paid the amount.
However, the video leaked and Chikonyora reported the matter to the police. 

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media