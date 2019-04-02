Gmaz to feed pupils in 10 cyclone-hit schools

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (Gmaz) has pledged to provide a two-meal-a-day feeding scheme in 10 schools in Cyclone Idai-hit areas of Chimanimani and Chipinge when schools reopen.

Gmaz chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said this as he made delivery of a $150 000 food relief donation in Mutare at the weekend.

“The scheme will target the most affected schools and we will work with our government which will help us to identify the needy areas.

“We understand that most schools in Chimanimani and Chipinge were ravaged by Cyclone Idai. So the government will help us with the assessment.

“Beneficiaries will be given porridge and Maheu in the morning and maize meal and beans in the afternoon,” Musarara said.

He said this was not only going to help in nutrition as most families lost everything in the violent category three cyclone.