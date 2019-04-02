European Union calls for proposals

THE European Union (EU) is seeking projects to be implemented by civil society organisations in all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

In a notice, the EU said the projects will be implemented with financial assistance from Civil Society Organisations and Local Authorities Thematic Programme.

“The call for proposals will prioritise support to multi-actor partnerships designed to strengthen the capacity of CSOs to effectively perform their mandate as development actors, inclusive dialogue between CSOs and key stakeholders such as communities, government and private sector as well promoting gender equality and social cohesion,” reads part of the EU’s notice.

The proposals must be submitted by May 14.