European Union calls for proposals

Tarisai Machakaire  •  2 April 2019 2:13PM  •  0 comments

THE European Union (EU) is seeking projects to be implemented by civil society organisations in all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

In a notice, the EU said the projects will be implemented with financial assistance from Civil Society Organisations and Local Authorities Thematic Programme.

“The call for proposals will prioritise support to multi-actor partnerships designed to strengthen the capacity of CSOs to effectively perform their mandate as development actors, inclusive dialogue between CSOs and key stakeholders such as communities, government and private sector as well promoting gender equality and social cohesion,” reads part of the EU’s notice.
The proposals must be submitted by May 14.  

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media