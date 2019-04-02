Artuz condemns SA xenophobic attacks

EDITOR — When Sadc leaders meet for their routine jamborees they have failed to construct a clear economic framework of rescuing our region from poverty. 

They massage each other for stealing elections, they praise each other for looting the scarce resources we have and the only economic strategy they agree on is to sell our region to the highest bidder.

The young people in the region are unemployed and are becoming desperate. 
In an embarrassing indictment of our Pan Africanism values, young people in South Africa are turning against their African brothers and sisters.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) condemns the barbaric xenophobic killings  happening in South Africa.
Our own Zimbabwean government is tongue-tied at a time like this. 

The South African government is simply paying lip service.
Artuz calls upon trade unions and civic society in South Africa to take a leading role in providing civic education against the xenophobic elements in South Africa. 
We further implore the South African security sector to swiftly act and stamp out these attacks.

It is high time our governments abandon the neo liberal agenda they are pursuing and prioritise inclusive wealth creation.
To the Zimbabwean government we cannot demand much but just a press statement. 

We know they do not have the desire to do much for the citizens whom they view as a threat to their hold to power.
Artuz

