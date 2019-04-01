Zanu PF wins Byo's  ward 28 polls

Caroline Chimba  •  1 April 2019 12:33PM  •  1 comment

THE ruling Zanu PF party’s candidate Kidwell Mujuru yesterday won the Cowdray Park by-election in Bulawayo for the first time since 2000. The councillor position for ward 28 fell vacant in December 2018 following the death of Hapson Nyasha Ncube of the MDC Alliance, who had bagged the seat in the July 2018 polls.

The election had 18 candidates vying for the ward seat, with the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC fielding two candidates who went on to lose the votes to Zanu PF.

Mujuru, a local businessman, defected from the MDC in 2014 before joining Zanu PF. Zanu PF pulled out all the stops to win the election, with Vice President Kembo Mohadi donating 60 tonnes of maize and 30 tonnes of rice to Cowdray Park residents at a campaign rally ahead of the March 30 by-election, a first in years in the city that a member of the presidium came out for a local government election.

One Cowdray Park resident said: “We hope he brings development because there are people in Cowdray Park who have no proper toilets, no water, poor roads, no electricity, and one clinic for the entire population.”

    Comments (1)

    Congratulations to the Patriot Front candidate. Lets make the ward a model on development and restoration of the City of Kings to its past glory Mujuru must work hard to source resources for the Ward constituency Its about time!

    Mufaro Shumba - 1 April 2019

